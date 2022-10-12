Stellar Cyber Open XDR now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Stellar Cyber has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise for its SaaS security operations platform, which is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform includes XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) and other valuable capabilities needed for security operations, including next-generation security information and event management (NG-SIEM), network detection and response (NDR), Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) and security orchestration and automated response (SOAR).

Stellar Cyber achieves this all in a single platform on a single license. The solution provides automated threat detection and response, and helps reduce enterprise risk from ransomware and other cyberattacks.

Stellar Cyber brings a big data approach to cybersecurity and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) to turn enterprise telemetry data into prioritized security incidents. Stellar Cyber features a data lake to store centralized data and a set of ML algorithms to automatically detect attacks fast at machine speed, so users see results in real-time.

Stellar Cyber SaaS delivers these results leveraging extensive compute and data storage solutions using the following Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and technologies: OCI Compute, OCI Block Storage, OCI Object Storage, OCI Network Load Balancer, Oracle Database Service, OCI Networking, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Web Application Firewall, OCI Domain Name System and Oracle Identity Cloud Service.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers performance and security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting and business analytics.

Customers get access to compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI) and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the self-driving database.

“Powered by Oracle Cloud, our Open XDR Platform features nearly optimal performance, delivering outstanding customer experience and value,” said Aimei Wei, CTO and Founder, Stellar Cyber.

“Stellar Cyber’s participation in Oracle PartnerNetwork with the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily realize the benefits of Open XDR. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud to help Stellar Cyber and our customers achieve their business goals.”, Wei continued.

“The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said David Hicks, group vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle.

“Stellar Cyber’s commitment to innovation with Oracle Cloud along with expert execution help our mutual customers deploy cloud-enabled cybersecurity solutions optimized to meet critical business needs.”, Hicks continued.

Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes OPN members with solutions that run on Oracle Cloud. For partners earning the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise, this achievement offers customers confidence that the partner’s application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.