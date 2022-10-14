DataGrail Risk Monitor delivers privacy risk assessments in real-time

DataGrail launched its new Risk Monitor product to help organizations overcome the challenges that accompany privacy risk assessments associated with third-party and internal systems.

In particular, this product gives privacy leaders an automated way to complete and manage Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), calculating data privacy risk across an entire organization. Not only does DataGrail’s Risk Monitor product significantly reduce the workload on privacy managers, but it also evangelizes good privacy practices across companies and helps employees understand privacy risk at a deeper level. Risk Monitor’s release comes on the heels of DataGrail’s announcement of $45 million in Series C funding and strong company momentum.

Currently, there is no standard way to monitor privacy risk at an organization, nor are there intelligent workflows that guide teams through filling out risk assessments (DPIAs or PIAs). The language used in the GDPR and CCPA is not precise and often left to interpretation, making it a challenging and time-consuming process for privacy managers. Risk Monitor strips away complications to take entire companies on a journey towards privacy best practices.

Designed to help organizations understand, address and minimize the privacy risks associated with different technologies, Risk Monitor taps into DataGrail’s integration network to pre-populate relevant information about SaaS technologies. This information is used to inform intelligent workflows, intuitively determining the risks of using these technologies and reducing the burden on team members.

“Since the earliest days of GDPR, DPIAs have plagued the industry as one of the most problematic privacy tasks to complete,” said Daniel Barber, CEO and co-founder of DataGrail. “Work is often federated to the wrong person or too many parties are burdened unnecessarily. DataGrail’s Risk Monitor changes this entirely by automating the work in real time. Our new product helps make privacy a top priority that ultimately leads to better governance and data management practices.”

Risk Monitor capabilities

DataGrail’s Risk Monitor streamlines workflows for assessing risk, generating a full understanding of what third-party apps are being used, by whom, why and how– and privacy managers can do so in record time with little disruption to their daily tasks.

Noteworthy product capabilities include:

Rapid yet comprehensive form completion : Privacy leaders can quickly and easily create a new risk assessment and invite both internal and external team members to collaborate on the assessment.

: Privacy leaders can quickly and easily create a new risk assessment and invite both internal and external team members to collaborate on the assessment. Simplified language : Risk Monitor has reduced the noise and made it easier for customers to quickly understand the complex legal questions associated with risk assessments.

: Risk Monitor has reduced the noise and made it easier for customers to quickly understand the complex legal questions associated with risk assessments. Pre-populated assessments : Existing DataGrail customers will see relevant fields pre-populated in an assessment, saving time and removing some of the burden of human error.

: Existing DataGrail customers will see relevant fields pre-populated in an assessment, saving time and removing some of the burden of human error. Regulatory readiness: Risk Monitor is designed to scale, getting customers to compliance for all major regulatory changes– now and in the future.

DataGrail’s automated Risk Monitor product ensures that colleagues across all departments as well as external contributors can understand the impact of new technology adoption on privacy. It gives them better visibility into how to protect customers’ data without placing undue burdens on any individual.

Backed by the largest integration network in the market, DataGrail future-proofs companies’ privacy programs by automatically detecting where personal information is stored and respecting evolving laws and regulations. This makes it easy for DataGrail customers to turn privacy into a differentiator, unlocking revenue while protecting the fundamental right to privacy.