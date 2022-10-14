Inseego collaborates with CyberReef to deliver 5G solutions that meet federal security regulations

Inseego and CyberReef have released a new offering that enables deployment of secure mobile access applications that meet and exceed network security compliance requirements, including the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) for education, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for healthcare and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for retail, which are the U.S. national standards set for security and privacy in these industries.

The solution is powered by Inseego’s Wavemaker 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) portfolio and is fully integrated with the CyberReef MobileWall, a secure cloud-based mobile firewall solution.

The combined offering is available through Discountcell, a National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contractholder and leading supplier of wireless hardware and accessories.

With Discountcell’s existing NASPO contract, the solution enables and empowers state agencies and healthcare and education organizations to procure and deploy secure 5G mobile access applications for any requirement and use case.

The Inseego Wavemaker 5G FWA enterprise-grade portfolio of customer premises equipment (CPE) is certified with all U.S. mobile operators, and it supports 5G Sub-6 GHz and mmWave, C-band, CBRS, LTE, and Wi-Fi 6.

It also supports advanced security features, IP pass-through and critical networking routing functions. Deployments are managed easily with Inseego Connect remote device management or with existing out-of-band management (OOBM) software.

“Inseego’s cloud-managed 5G CPEs provide a 5G private wireless backbone with the reach and performance needed to support highly secure connections at the edge,” said Glenn Longley, Vice President of Product Management at Inseego.

“Organizations can quickly deploy our 5G CPEs as a primary solution or as an upgrade to existing 4G failover or wireless networks in minutes. And now with the addition of CyberReef’s trusted MobileWall security layer, we can offer the exceptional service continuity and peace-of-mind that government, healthcare, education and retail organizations depend on to meet operational and security requirements and user expectations.”, Longley continued.

“Our MobileWall offering leverages the strengths of the Inseego 5G wireless network to deliver complete security, visibility and control of all mobile data in nearly every industry and complies with consumer protection and privacy rules for regulated industries,” said Rachel Turkus, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CyberReef.

“This partnership with Inseego, Discountcell and CyberReef is a market first. It delivers an all-inclusive bundle that secures hardware and data for NASPO members out the gate. Plus, it’s PCI-compliant, HIPAA-compliant and CIPA-compliant. Discountcell has a product that meets all public sector needs at a cost that works.”, Turkus continued.

MobileWall is the patented cloud-based firewall solution that enables customers to leverage secure mobile wireless connections through on-demand mobile private networking and manage their data usage through filtering and App Throttling capabilities.

App Throttling is a feature of MobileWall that enables organizations to slow down specific high-bandwidth applications, optimize mobile network utilization, improve mobile service quality and eliminate mobile data overages.

“Discountcell makes the path to purchase and deployment more efficient for any organization by eliminating the need for time-consuming and resource-intensive RFP cycles,” said Craig King, Executive Vice President at Discountcell.

“Our NASPO Wireless Contract is a trusted procurement vehicle for SLED agencies to purchase cellular technology solutions.”, King concluded.