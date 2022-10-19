Cervello collaborates with ST Engineering to provide cybersecurity for rail operational networks

Cervello announced a partnership with ST Engineering to incorporate ST Engineering’s cybersecurity services as part of Cervello’s patented rail security solution for rail operators and infrastructure managers.

This partnership, which has already proven its value by securing the operations of one of the busiest rail networks in APAC, enhances Cervello’s ability to offer and support its solution globally.

“We are pleased to officially announce our already proven strategic cooperation with ST Engineering, a proven technology and engineering powerhouse, as a significant step toward Cervello’s continued global expansion,” states Roie Onn, Cervello’s CEO & Co-Founder. “Combining ST Engineering’s decades of experience in empowering cyber resilience across various sectors, together with Cervello’s unparalleled expertise in rail-specific security, we are able to globally support rail organizations with cybersecurity solutions and services that enable them to operate more safely and efficiently.”

“Threats in the cyber-physical world are growing at an exponential rate and conventional ways of securing systems and assets are no longer sufficient,” said Goh Eng Choon, President, Cyber, ST Engineering. “The joint cybersecurity capabilities of ST Engineering and Cervello allow us to build a more comprehensive effective suite of cybersecurity rail solutions that is reliable and ensures business continuity for rail operators.”