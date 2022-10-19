Help Net Security
Fines are not enough! Data breach victims want better security

Recent research from Thales has found that malware, ransomware, and phishing continue to plague global organizations. 21% have experienced a ransomware attack in the last year, with 43% of those experiencing a significant impact on operations.

In this Help Net Security video, Todd Moore, Senior VP, Encryption Products at Thales, discusses how the vast majority of consumers worldwide reported a negative impact on their lives following a data breach. Fraudulent use of their financial information (31%), fraudulent use of their Personal Identifiable Information (25%), and targeted for tailored scams based on their information (25%) are the significant impacts.

When it comes to what should happen to organizations that suffer a data breach, consumers across the world agree that better data security measures, such as encryption and user authentication protocols, should be implemented. 54% believe this should be mandatory.

