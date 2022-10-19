Obsidian Security forms EMEA CIO Advisory Board and partners with NORMA Cyber

Obsidian Security has formed its EMEA CIO Advisory Board and partnership with NORMA Cyber. With growing traction in EMEA, we are pleased to announce that Marc van der Heijden will join and lead our CIO Advisory Board.

He brings deep industry expertise and valuable insights from his previous roles as the former CTO of Alshaya Group and SVP of Global IT for Adidas. Mr. van der Heijden will help bring on additional board members from his CIO community who collectively will help drive thought leadership and deliver insights to Obsidian and the extended European CIO and CISO community.

“As we continue to gain traction with customers and prospects in Europe, having someone like Marc, who brings an acute understanding of the security challenges of SaaS and has walked in the shoes of our CIO and CISO customers, lead our CIO Advisory Board in EMEA is invaluable,” said Hasan Imam, CEO of Obsidian Security.

“I’ve been in the IT industry for more than 30 years and I see the immediate value that Obsidian brings to the market as SaaS migration continues to accelerate,” said van der Heijden.

“From my experience running global IT organizations, I’ll be able to provide thought leadership to Obsidian and my peers as they face the challenges of protecting data in their SaaS environment.”, van der Heijden continued.

NORMA Cyber, the company building unified resilience against cyber threats for the Norwegian maritime industry, supporting over 3,400 vessels worldwide, is among the notable list of expanding EMEA-based Obsidian partners.

The company is offering Obsidian’s solution to its member vessels to help proactively protect against threats to Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and more so that they can focus on the day-to-day operations of their vessels instead of monitoring security alerts and potential compromises.

“Obsidian is delivering incredible value and insights to our member vessels worldwide, solving many of the security issues our members experience in moving to SaaS,” said Øyvind Berget, Chief Technical Officer at NORMA Cyber.

“With data residency high on the agenda in Europe, Obsidian is allowing our 3,400 members the ability to monitor and protect against data governance threats. Seeing these threats across SaaS solutions in a single pane of view is critical to us. Obsidian promises always-on monitoring and protection, and meets the compliance standards that our members need to operate seamlessly.”, Berget added.