(ISC)² to aid cybersecurity professional development in emerging economies

(ISC)² has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) to strenghten cybersecurity professional development in emerging economies.

The collaboration will leverage the expertise of both organizations to nurture the global cybersecurity workforce in South Korea and Global Cybersecurity Collaboration Network (CAMP) member countries.

Through the MOU, both organizations will collaborate to:

Expand cybersecurity professional education and training

Strengthen professional cybersecurity capabilities, and

Reinforce the effectiveness of professional education such as case-based training.

“Securing cybersecurity experts is essential not only for the world but also for national security,” said Lee, Won Tae, President of KISA. “We look forward to continuing our efforts to contribute to the global cybersecurity ecosystem by improving the level of cybersecurity in developing countries through CAMP, and we also look forward to promoting the cybersecurity professionals based on this MOU.”

Growing the cybersecurity workforce around the world

Earlier this year, (ISC)² – the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – launched the One Million Certified in Cybersecurity initiative as part of a larger effort in the US to improve Americans’ skills-based pathways to cyber jobs.

The organization is committed to providing free, entry-level cybersecurity certification exams and self-paced educational program courses to one million new professionals starting a career in cybersecurity.

The One Million Certified in Cybersecurity initiative is global and the Certified in Cybersecurity course and certification is still available for free to applicants around the world.

“This entry-level certification will prove to employers you have the foundational knowledge, skills and abilities necessary for an entry- or junior-level cybersecurity role. It proves your willingness and ability to learn and grow on the job,” (ISC)² says.

“Unlike other (ISC)² certifications, there is no work experience requirement to earn the entry-level Certified in Cybersecurity certification.”

This entry-level certification is ideal for IT pros, college students or recent graduates, advanced high school students or recent graduates, and those who want a career change.