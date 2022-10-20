Ransomware preparedness: What are you doing wrong?

Axio released its 2022 State of Ransomware Preparedness research report, revealing that although notable improvements have been made since Axio’s 2021 report, organizational ransomware preparedness continues to be insufficient to keep pace with new attack vectors.

The report reveals that the lack of fundamental cybersecurity practices and controls, including critical vulnerability patching and employee cybersecurity training, continues to undermine organizational attempts to improve ransomware defenses.

“Ransomware continues to wreak havoc on global organizations, regardless of size or industry,” remarked the report’s co-author David White, President of Axio.

“As the number of attacks will most likely continue on an exponential trajectory, it’s more important than ever for companies to re-evaluate their cybersecurity practices and make the needed improvements to help combat these attacks.”

What’s hampering organizational ransomware preparedness?

The report identifies several emerging patterns that yield insights into why organizations are increasingly susceptible to ransomware attacks. In 2021, seven key areas where organizations were deficient in implementing and sustaining basic cybersecurity practices were identified, and these patterns dominated the 2022 study results as well:

Managing privileged access

Improving basic cyber hygiene

Reducing exposure to supply chain and third-party risk

Monitoring and defending networks

Managing ransomware incidents

Identifying and addressing vulnerabilities in a timely manner

Improving cybersecurity training and awareness

Overall, most organizations surveyed are not adequately prepared to manage the risk associated with a ransomware attack. Key data findings include: