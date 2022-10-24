Syntellis enhances Axiom EDS to deliver data-driven insights for healthcare organizations

Syntellis Performance Solutions has unveiled enhancements to Axiom Enterprise Decision Support (EDS). The new features will better support the increasingly complex data and reporting needs of large healthcare organizations with near real-time insights for faster decision-making and an improved user experience.

“The demand for sound, data-driven insights that guide action has never been greater as hospitals and health systems face increasing pressures to improve care quality and outcomes while simultaneously cutting costs,” said Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis Performance Solutions.

“Axiom EDS provides enhanced and powerful capabilities that deliver valuable insights at the point-of-decision to help customers reduce costs, optimize revenue, and improve clinical quality.”, Brenton continued.

Axiom EDS drives strategic decision-making with actionable business insights and advanced features, including: