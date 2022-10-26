What consumers expect from organizations that handle their personal data

In this Help Net Security video, Robert Waitman, Privacy Director and Head of Privacy Research Program at Cisco, discusses the key findings of Cisco’s 2022 Consumer Privacy Survey.

This year’s survey highlights the critical need for further transparency as consumers say their top priority is for organizations to be more transparent on how they use their personal data. The survey also showed that while, in theory, consumers are supportive of AI (with 54% willing to share their anonymized data to improve AI products), 65% have lost trust in organizations due to their use of AI.

This year, 81% of respondents agreed that the way an organization treats personal data is indicative of how it views and respects its customers – the highest percentage since Cisco began tracking it in 2019.