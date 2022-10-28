Chronosphere platform updates boost engineering team productivity

Chronosphere has launched a new release of its cloud native observability platform that includes new capabilities designed to improve cloud native engineering team efficiency by streamlining workflows and speeding up mean time to detection and remediation (MTTD) (MTTR).

Companies are adopting cloud native workflows, infrastructure and applications, creating data growth that makes observability challenging at best and impossible at worst. In fact, according to an upcoming report from Chronosphere, 87% of companies agree that using cloud native architectures has increased the complexity of discovering and troubleshooting incidents.

The majority of observability tools available today do not support cloud native organizations or those on the path to a cloud native future, and were not designed to fit into the evolving workflows of modern engineering teams.

An upcoming report from Chronosphere found that engineers waste more than 10 hours on average per week trying to triage and understand incidents when they could be contributing more time to achieving key business outcomes.

The Chronosphere platform takes a new approach to cloud native observability with a reimagined user workflow tailored to the unique ways engineering and DevOps teams work in today’s cloud native environment.

Chronosphere’s platform gives customers the tools they need to organize their teams, users, and observability data in order to speed up MTTD and MTTR making engineers’ lives easier and increasing overall productivity.

“Great observability is not about having more data — its about having the right data, in the right context at the right time.” said Martin Mao, Co-founder and CEO of Chronosphere.

“The new release of Chronosphere was designed to work alongside engineers, enabling them to prioritize the data that is most important to them. All of the capabilities built into our platform, from trace metrics to collections and workspace dashboards, lead back to our mission of increasing the productivity of engineering teams and in turn, reducing burnout.”, Mao continued.

The new release will be available to all Chronosphere customers and includes the following new capabilities: