greymatter.io simplifies modern application networking with the latest platform release

greymatter.io‘s latest platform release was built from the ground up to simplify the complexity of modern application networking.
The new release is focused on improving ease of use for enterprise DevOps and platform engineering teams by implementing low-code configuration, automating CI/CD workflows, and further enabling zero-trust security across hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premise environments.
“Enterprises that adopt modern, cloud-native architectures need an easier way to control the complexity of managing an increased number of apps, APls, and services across clouds,” said Christopher Holmes, CEO and Founder of greymatter.io.
“This release allows enterprises to more consistently and repeatedly deliver new operational capabilities to their customers.”, Holmes continued.
The latest version of greymatter.io’s application networking platform provides an enterprise- grade alternative to fragmented, open-source solutions that enables the enterprises and government agencies to ensure business continuity, extend business value, and increase ROI by accelerating software delivery and improving speed to market.
New features in this release include:
- Streamlined deployment: Reduce platform installation time to 30 minutes or less in Kubernetes environments, with deployment and management automation, as well as support for infrastructure dependencies, including ingress controllers, gateways, metrics, telemetry, and zero-trust attestation, without the need for third-party DevOps tooling.
- Simplified configuration: Reduce platform configuration time with 90% less configuration code than JSON, YAML or Helm charts using greymatter.io’s new CUE-based configuration language and Dev Kit to streamline application networking setup, deployment, and delivery with full support for GitOps.
- Extended application networking: Gain multi-tenancy, fleet-wide discovery, traffic management, and Layer 3-7 control capabilities on any Kubernetes distribution (or no Kubernetes at all) using greymatter.io’s extended go-control-plane, along with support for application networking components required by service mesh solutions, such as Kong-Ingress, Azure Gateway, Traefik Ingress, Prometheus, Spire, and more.
- GitOps automation: Decouple application networking services, APIs, and data sources from individual microservices by abstracting application code and infrastructure-as-code into centralized, tenant-driven Git repositories to automate multi-tenant development and delivery across the enterprise CI/CD pipeline, without the need for third-party GitOps tools.
- Cybermesh implementation: Enable end-to-end mTLS authentication and encryption, token management, token exchanges, and audit/telemetry capture of all services, APIs, and data sources in transit across any environment. Capture, analyze, and integrate more than 100+ metrics and analytics data with SIEM, SOAR, EDR, and other security systems for incident detection and response.