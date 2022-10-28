greymatter.io simplifies modern application networking with the latest platform release

greymatter.io‘s latest platform release was built from the ground up to simplify the complexity of modern application networking.

The new release is focused on improving ease of use for enterprise DevOps and platform engineering teams by implementing low-code configuration, automating CI/CD workflows, and further enabling zero-trust security across hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premise environments.

“Enterprises that adopt modern, cloud-native architectures need an easier way to control the complexity of managing an increased number of apps, APls, and services across clouds,” said Christopher Holmes, CEO and Founder of greymatter.io.

“This release allows enterprises to more consistently and repeatedly deliver new operational capabilities to their customers.”, Holmes continued.

The latest version of greymatter.io’s application networking platform provides an enterprise- grade alternative to fragmented, open-source solutions that enables the enterprises and government agencies to ensure business continuity, extend business value, and increase ROI by accelerating software delivery and improving speed to market.

New features in this release include: