Absolute hires Samir Sherif as CISO and Jim Lejeal as CFO

Absolute Software appoints Jim Lejeal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Samir Sherif as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Jim is a seven-time CFO and demonstrated financial strategist with a passion for helping software businesses scale. At Absolute, he will oversee all global finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax, investor relations, and capital planning functions beginning December 5, 2022. Jim has served in numerous financial leadership roles throughout his successful career, including helping VictorOps, through a successful acquisition by Splunk, scaling Sphero’s growth while balancing costs, and leading successful IPOs at Rally Software and Raindance.

“Jim has tremendous experience and understanding of SaaS businesses both operationally and strategically, which makes him the ideal individual to lead our finance function as we continue scaling the business and driving growth,” said Christy Wyatt, President & CEO of Absolute. “As we welcome Jim, I also want to thank Ron Fior for stepping in earlier this year as interim CFO. We’re grateful for the valuable contributions he made to Absolute’s business during this period of CFO transition.”

“I’m honored to join Christy and the Absolute team,” said Jim Lejeal. “Absolute’s unique self-healing, intelligent security solutions are highly regarded by its customers and are proving to be exactly what customers need as they build out resiliency strategies that complement their security frameworks. I look forward to joining Absolute and helping the company continue to deliver incredible value for customers and shareholders.”

Absolute also appointed Samir Sherif as CISO to oversee all aspects of global security, including cloud security, threat management, penetration testing, risk and compliance, security operations, as well as lead the company’s Customer Zero program. He brings more than two decades of experience in Information Security that includes brand names like Citi and General Electric. Samir most recently served as CISO at Imperva, where he significantly scaled the security team and led the development and deployment of a comprehensive security architecture that included everything from SecOps and GRC to risk management and adversarial simulation.

“Samir’s proven track record and security expertise at some of the world’s most renowned brands is a testament to the great addition he will be to our team, as we continue scaling and serving customers across a diverse set of markets,” added Wyatt. “His deep expertise in cybersecurity will be vital in protecting our technology and information assets as well as supporting the security and resilience our customers are building in their organizations.”

“We are in the midst of one of the most defining eras in history as it relates to cyber threats and driving innovation to address them,” said Samir Sherif, Chief Information Security Officer at Absolute. “Absolute’s privileged position in the firmware of more than 600 million devices allows us to deliver self-healing security capabilities, enabling today’s work from anywhere workforce with the power of cyber resilience that no other company can do. I could not be more excited to join the team at Absolute as we shape the future of cybersecurity.”