Converge collaborates with CyberCube to improve cyber resilience for businesses

Converge is partnering with CyberCube to provide customers with deeper data and risk solutions, delivering improved business outcomes at lower premiums.

Integrating CyberCube’s platforms into Converge’s ecosystem will enhance the quality and depth of the analysis provided to clients across a spectrum of industries and sectors to confidently mitigate risk and strengthen cyber protection.

CyberCube, a cyber risk analytics firm, will seamlessly blend its Portfolio Manager platform, Single Point of Failure (SPoF) Intelligence module, and Attritional Loss Model into Converge’s proprietary technology ecosystem. Combined with an adversary-focused underwriting methodology and led by seasoned, executive talent from across the insurance industry, Converge is driving cyber resilience and reducing risk by making the insurance process easy, accessible, and affordable.

“Our partnership with CyberCube aligns perfectly with Converge’s mission of being first to deliver complete, confident cyber protection,” said Anthony Dagostino, Converge CEO & Founder. “Our deep understanding of the challenges faced by our clients combined with tailored risk solutions will allow us to further improve outcomes for their businesses at a lower cost.”

Pascal Millaire, CyberCube’s CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Converge as it makes leading cyber risk management and risk solutions accessible and intuitive to firms across the insurance marketplace. Our collaboration will ensure they receive the comprehensive protection they need.”