GoSecure partners with Microsoft to enhance its MDR/XDR services

GoSecure announced a wider partner relationship with Microsoft, enabling GoSecure to add support for Microsoft’s security products and expand GoSecure’s growing ecosystem of MDR/XDR technology integrations.

As the cybersecurity market continues trending toward automation and defense optimization, GoSecure is committed to accelerating this transition by partnering with leading technology providers, securing preferred access to best-of-breed solutions, and creating choice for customers as they manage their cybersecurity solutions today and define their roadmaps for the future.

“Becoming a Microsoft Partner is an example of our commitment to optimizing clients’ investments in security products and our strategic approach to continuously improving our clients’ cybersecurity defenses,” said Jeff Schmidt, Chief Technology Officer at GoSecure. “We are constantly tracking the threat landscape, investing in our security operation team’s training and capabilities, aggregating insights across our portfolio of customers and most importantly, listening when they provide direct feedback.”

The support for the Microsoft security suite expands GoSecure’s ability to ingest additional endpoint data to deliver more timely, accurate, and actionable threat intelligence to GoSecure’s security operations team, strengthening their efficiency, effectiveness, and productivity in delivering exceptional outcomes for and enhancing the cybersecurity profiles of all our customers.

“The end goal is to enhance our ability to deliver high-quality, exercised detections and responses for our Titan MDR and XDR customers,” added Schmidt. “We will continue to explore additional integrations to ensure we’re leveraging all means possible to provide the greatest value, benefit and security possible.”

“In today’s rapidly changing cybersecurity environment and sophisticated attacks, it’s critical that our mutual customers rely on proactive solutions like GoSecure’s Titan MDR offerings to help protect their infrastructure,” said Kevin Magee, chief security and compliance officer, Microsoft Canada. “We are pleased that GoSecure will continue to make their security expertise and solutions available to help our mutual customers improve their overall security.”