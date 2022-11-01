Resecurity platform now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

The Resecurity Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and Digital Risk Monitoring (DRM) Platform is now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.
The addition to the Oracle Cloud Marketplace will streamline Resecurity’s seamless integration with critical Oracle Cloud applications and services, delivering a high level of compliance in variety of geographical regions according to existing data protection standards and regulatory requirements.
Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle Cloud customers seeking trusted business applications offering business solutions, including offerings that extend and enhance Oracle Cloud Applications.
Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers performance and security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting and business analytics. Customers gain access to compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads.
Oracle Cloud Marketplace users who integrate Resecurity into their cybersecurity technology stack will benefit from:
- Actionable Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) delivery across enterprise IT ecosystem
- Proactive around-the-clock security monitoring of cloud workloads, services, networks, and users
- AI-powered digital risk evaluation of critical digital assets based on multiple categories and metrics (Dark Web, Compromised Accounts, Data Leaks, Network Hygiene, Cloud Security, etc.)
- A scalable threat hunting framework that can monitor a digital footprint of any size (Domains, Network Ranges, Cloud-based Nodes)
- Contextualized Dark Web intelligence with over 3.4 billion historical records and meta-data
- Early-warning risk alerts and data-backed suggested risk mitigation tips to enable a proactive security strategy.