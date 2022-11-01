Resecurity platform now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

The Resecurity Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and Digital Risk Monitoring (DRM) Platform is now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

The addition to the Oracle Cloud Marketplace will streamline Resecurity’s seamless integration with critical Oracle Cloud applications and services, delivering a high level of compliance in variety of geographical regions according to existing data protection standards and regulatory requirements.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle Cloud customers seeking trusted business applications offering business solutions, including offerings that extend and enhance Oracle Cloud Applications.

Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers performance and security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting and business analytics. Customers gain access to compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace users who integrate Resecurity into their cybersecurity technology stack will benefit from: