Trustwave Enterprise Pen Testing allows enterprises to proactively identify known and unknown threats

Trustwave announced its new Enterprise Pen Testing (EPT) offering, designed to meet the complex testing needs of large organizations with an extensive breadth and depth of vulnerability identification, ability to deliver scaled programs of work, and extremely competitive pricing.

The expert Trustwave SpiderLabs team supports EPT clients with a mix of onshore, nearshore, and offshore pentesters, testing within a CREST-endorsed methodology, providing high-quality testing in a flexible and cost-effective manner. The EPT service is augmented with a local Technical Account Manager (TAM) who ensures clients receive the most value from their testing investment.

“With over two decades of global industry leadership in vulnerability research and findings, we thoroughly understand the threat landscape of known, unknown, and emerging threats,” said Nick Ellsmore, SVP of Worldwide Consulting and Professional Services at Trustwave. “Our proven methodologies performed in accordance with industry standards, allow us to find even the most difficult vulnerabilities and provide a world-class testing solution to global enterprises.”

While ad-hoc testing can deliver useful point-in-time insights, having a pre-established security testing program provides a more holistic view of enterprise risk over time. Additionally, with a dedicated TAM, clients have an expert guide to review findings, develop remediation plans, and manage continuous validation testing.

Trustwave understands that every organization has a unique mix of regulatory and cybersecurity frameworks as well as a mandate to protect customer and user data. With clients in multiple industry sectors, Trustwave develops testing programs to meet multiple compliance requirements, such as PCI DSS, CPS234, and MAS cybersecurity regulations, among others. Trustwave is invested in the security program of its clients and all results are available within Trustwave Fusion for reporting and audit requirements.

Trustwave’s Enterprise Penetration Testing offering is designed to meet client needs: