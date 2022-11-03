Open-source software fosters innovation, but only with the right controls in place

In businesses of all sizes, open-source software is a crucial component of the software supply chain, but the OSS supply chain is also facing new security issues – calling for better approaches to packaging security.

In this Help Net Security video, Michael Cote, Senior Member Of Technical Staff at VMware, talks about recent VMware research, which reveals security concerns in the overall open-source software supply chain are increasing.

OSS packaging has become a significant source of complexity and concern. The report finds too many tools, too many manual tasks, and too many teams are involved in packaging OSS at most companies, holding them back from securing their software supply chains efficiently.