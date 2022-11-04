Armorblox Vendor and Supply Chain Attack Protection monitors vendors and business workflows

Armorblox adds Armorblox Vendor and Supply Chain Attack Protection to the company’s cloud-delivered email security platform to protect organizations from the biggest challenge in today’s threat landscape: vendor email compromise and the ensuing supply chain attacks.

As companies invest in more tools to defend against cyber threats of all kinds, hackers are staying one step ahead by exploiting the trusted relationship between vendors and clients. With the addition of Vendor and Supply Chain Attack Protection to its email security platform, Armorblox eliminates the guesswork for organizations of all sizes around safe vendor and third-party communications across Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, and Google Workspace environments.

Armorblox NLU-based analysis and organization-specific custom models continuously monitor and assess the risk of over 50,000 vendors, proactively stopping vendor fraud attempts and supply chain attacks and further aligning with the company’s mission of helping organizations communicate without compromise.

Email-based financial fraud attacks have a higher chance of slipping past legacy email security solutions due to their increased sophistication. According to the 2022 Armorblox Email Security Threat Report, 2 out of 5 (44%) financial fraud attempts happened as wire fraud, invoice fraud, or vendor fraud over email. The Armorblox Vendor and Supply Chain Attack Protection delivers the layer of defense organizations need to secure their user and business data and protect the company and employees from sophisticated, targeted attacks such as financial fraud, look-alike domains, or hijacking payment-related email threads.

“Attackers target vendors because it’s proven to be an effective and lucrative way to initiate supply chain attacks; one compromised vendor can lead to hundreds or thousands of victims at once,” said DJ Sampath, Co-founder and CEO of Armorblox. “Effective mitigation requires an email security solution with custom models that understand the unique attack surface for each organization, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach from legacy solutions.”

Customers benefit from Armorblox Vendor and Supply Chain Attack Protection in a number of ways, including: