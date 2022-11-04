Datadog acquires Cloudcraft to help organizations with their cloud configuration

Datadog has acquired Cloudcraft, a visualization service for cloud and system architects to create real-time diagrams of their cloud infrastructures.

A well-designed cloud architecture is essential in order to ensure the underlying infrastructure stays operational, in budget and compliant over time. Modeling cloud environments helps organizations accomplish these goals. However, traditional modeling and design tools are static, meaning they are outdated as soon as the documentation is published.

Cloudcraft addresses this problem by providing real-time visualization of cloud infrastructures. Cloudcraft instantly analyzes service relationships within customers’ AWS environments, reverse engineers a system architecture diagram and automatically updates that diagram in line with infrastructure changes.

Datadog plans to continue to offer Cloudcraft to existing and new customers and enhance its capabilities by integrating with the Datadog platform.

“Our goal is to help organizations make better cloud architecture decisions by creating real-time visualizations built on data and metrics,” said Tomas Junnonen, Founder and CEO of Cloudcraft. “The acquisition by Datadog will enable us to further this mission through richer models, actionable insights and multi-cloud support.”

“Hundreds of thousands of engineers have designed their cloud infrastructure with Cloudcraft’s clear and readable diagrams,” said Michael Gerstenhaber , VP of Product at Datadog. “Combining Datadog’s real-time observability data with Cloudcraft will allow us to shift monitoring further left and support our customers’ success with cloud migrations, container adoptions or other structural changes engineers consider every day.”