Incognito partners with Hitron to simplify the management of in-home devices and networks

Incognito Software Systems has partnered with Hitron Technologies to showcase a unified, secure platform that enables service providers to innovate the connected home by simplifying the management of in-home devices and networks.

With integration between Hitron’s TR-369-enabled devices and Incognito’s Digital Experience Solution, service providers have access to a platform that simplifies the process of rolling out and managing next-gen smart services for home networks and delivers a better subscriber experience.

This offering empowers operators to take advantage of a complete USP-enabled connected home ecosystem, featuring Incognito’s DX Solution, with its new unified architecture of TR-069 and TR-369 and features like virtualized services and KPI analytics for monitoring and management of connected devices, and Hitron’s mesh routers/gateways, which enables Gigabit-class performance to meet the need of most connected households.

This platform is designed to deliver key network and device management tools to service providers, which include:

Simplifying the process of rolling out and managing dynamic services for home networks

Rating a subscriber’s Wi-Fi connection using AI-enabled scoring based on critical Wi-Fi KPIs

Analytics and operational dashboards with the ability to manage and view Wi-Fi settings, device topology, diagnostic reports, and guided troubleshooting

“As workers transition to remote-first, students learn online, and homes layer on connected devices, ensuring reliable broadband performance and providing innovative services beyond connectivity to residential and business Wi-Fi customers has become critical for service providers,” said Pete Koat, COO at Incognito.

“The addition of USP support within our already feature-rich unified device management platform, along with new partnerships with other leading USP vendors, allows us to address a market need and give operators a way to take advantage of TR-369 USP today and begin developing premium smart home offers.”, Koat continued.

“Our mission is to enable our customers to deliver superior broadband experiences through next-generation gateways and routers that provide best-in-class Wi-Fi performance. Thanks to our strong relationship with Incognito, we are better able to serve service providers with proven solutions,” said Greg Fisher, President and CTO at Hitron Technologies Americas.