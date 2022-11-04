Industry News
Industry News

Incognito partners with Hitron to simplify the management of in-home devices and networks

Incognito Software Systems has partnered with Hitron Technologies to showcase a unified, secure platform that enables service providers to innovate the connected home by simplifying the management of in-home devices and networks.

With integration between Hitron’s TR-369-enabled devices and Incognito’s Digital Experience Solution, service providers have access to a platform that simplifies the process of rolling out and managing next-gen smart services for home networks and delivers a better subscriber experience.

This offering empowers operators to take advantage of a complete USP-enabled connected home ecosystem, featuring Incognito’s DX Solution, with its new unified architecture of TR-069 and TR-369 and features like virtualized services and KPI analytics for monitoring and management of connected devices, and Hitron’s mesh routers/gateways, which enables Gigabit-class performance to meet the need of most connected households.

This platform is designed to deliver key network and device management tools to service providers, which include:

  • Simplifying the process of rolling out and managing dynamic services for home networks
  • Rating a subscriber’s Wi-Fi connection using AI-enabled scoring based on critical Wi-Fi KPIs
  • Analytics and operational dashboards with the ability to manage and view Wi-Fi settings, device topology, diagnostic reports, and guided troubleshooting

“As workers transition to remote-first, students learn online, and homes layer on connected devices, ensuring reliable broadband performance and providing innovative services beyond connectivity to residential and business Wi-Fi customers has become critical for service providers,” said Pete Koat, COO at Incognito.

“The addition of USP support within our already feature-rich unified device management platform, along with new partnerships with other leading USP vendors, allows us to address a market need and give operators a way to take advantage of TR-369 USP today and begin developing premium smart home offers.”, Koat continued.

“Our mission is to enable our customers to deliver superior broadband experiences through next-generation gateways and routers that provide best-in-class Wi-Fi performance. Thanks to our strong relationship with Incognito, we are better able to serve service providers with proven solutions,” said Greg Fisher, President and CTO at Hitron Technologies Americas.

More about
Share this

Don't miss