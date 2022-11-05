Calamu and Wasabi collaborate to provide organizations with secure data storage

Calamu and Wasabi Technologies collaboration will provide enterprise organizations with secure and affordable data storage vaults by combining Calamu Protect and Wasabi cloud storage.

Many organizations are turning to public cloud to keep up with growing data volumes and to power business-critical enterprise applications. A key component is data security, requiring IT organizations to integrate a multi-layered approach to protect data from ransomware and other cybersecurity threats.

Wasabi hot cloud storage offers high performance data storage with object level immutability that ensures data cannot be altered in any way. Priced less than large hyperscale providers or on-premises storage options, Wasabi customers benefit from predictable pricing with no fees for egress or API requests.

Calamu Protect turns Wasabi-powered data storage into a secure cyberstorage vault, adding patented data processing and security features.

“The combination of Calamu and Wasabi offers a highly secure cloud storage solution, one that prevents data from being stolen or leaked while simultaneously boosting reliability and durability of stored data,” said Jeff Weinstein, President & COO at Calamu.

“Together, the integrated solution enables enterprises to store data in the cloud without risk that it can be lost, stolen, maliciously encrypted, or held for ransom.”, Weinstein continued.

Complementing existing IT security frameworks, Calamu Protect bridges the gap between perimeter defenses and reactionary recovery solutions. The technology will detect suspicious anomalies and self-heal the environment, ensuring sensitive data stays out of enemy hands and remains available for business operations.

“Organizations are increasingly relying on the cloud to drive business-critical operations, underpinned by affordable and secure storage,” said David Boland, VP of Cloud Strategy, Wasabi Technologies.

“Integrating Calamu Protect with Wasabi hot cloud storage provides an advanced layer of data and information security while mitigating the risk of internal and external threats.”, Boland continued.