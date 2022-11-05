Raytheon Technologies partners with Microsoft to accelerate cloud adoption

Raytheon Technologies is deepening its collaboration with Microsoft to equip the aerospace and defense company’s employees with cloud-based tools, technologies, and platforms to enhance collaboration, optimize operations and unlock insights that drive greater value for customers.

The effort includes co-development of capabilities, as well as Raytheon Technologies’ use of existing or modified versions of Microsoft solutions such as Microsoft Teams. It is part of the company’s strategy to optimize operations and give employees access to standardized digital tools globally.

“At Raytheon Technologies, our employees and customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Vince Campisi, Raytheon Technologies’ chief digital officer and senior vice president for Enterprise Services.

“Strategic partnerships such as this one act as an accelerant toward our goal of leveraging the power of digital transformation to support business growth, drive operational excellence, and equip our employees with the tools they need to be productive wherever they work.”, Campisi continued.

Using the cloud to drive collaboration, efficiency and speed to market

Moving to Microsoft 365 has helped Raytheon Technologies reduce its landscape of mail and communication platforms by more than 90%, making it easier for employees to work effectively in a variety of settings including on-site and remote workplaces in 40 countries.

The extensible capabilities of Microsoft 365 will help Raytheon Technologies address it’s needs as a large, international company in a regulated industry.

The collaboration will support Raytheon Technologies’ ongoing efforts to reduce the footprint of its data centers by 60%, resulting in faster speed-to-market for products, continuous automation for applications, and greater efficiency, data security and scalability overall.

Creating data-driven insights to deliver new forms of customer value

Raytheon Technologies is leveraging Microsoft Azure to enhance data-driven insights to deliver new forms of customer value through predictive analytics, helping customers stay ahead of potential challenges before they arise.

“The cloud is a huge enabler for Raytheon Technologies’ strategy to drive innovation and growth combined with operational excellence,” said Deb Cupp, president, Microsoft US.

“We are excited to partner with them on the move to Azure and Microsoft 365 for seamless, secure collaboration; integrated data platform insights; data center consolidation; and faster time to market for products and services. Through our joint operating model, we remain committed to helping Raytheon execute their digital transformation.”, Cupp continued.