Palo Alto Networks collaborates with Zoom to troubleshoot and remediate issues with meetings

Palo Alto Networks has revealed a commitment with Zoom Video Communications to create joint solutions that will enable an exceptional user experience for their mutual customers, and help companies simplify and secure hybrid work.

“Network and UCaaS admins are responsible for the end-user application experience, but no product currently offers all the information necessary to troubleshoot, report, and improve the application experience of remote workers,” said Pamela Cyr, vice president, Technical Partnerships, Palo Alto Networks.

“We are pleased to deliver with Zoom the industry’s first integrated solution for complete visibility into the root causes impacting meeting and call quality for end users.”, Cyr continued.

Zoom’s communications platform has become a lifeline in today’s work-from-anywhere environment. Users expect a fast, high-quality and seamless meeting experience to maintain collaboration and high productivity. However, hardware issues, poor Wi-Fi quality or internet service provider (ISP) network challenges can potentially impact call or meeting quality.

Today when users report issues, IT and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) administrators do not have a single place to see data quality for the end-to-end meeting lifecycle. This makes it next to impossible to identify issues, troubleshoot the root cause and resolve them quickly.

The new joint solution from Palo Alto Networks and Zoom integrates Palo Alto Networks Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) with Zoom’s Quality of Service Subscription (QSS) to provide all the relevant data across endpoints, meetings and the network in a single dashboard, providing insights that identify and address the root cause of meeting and call issues.

The integration of QSS with ADEM empowers IT teams to provide an exceptional user experience, reduce the burden and cost of support tickets, and improve business outcomes.

“Our mission is to make video communications frictionless and secure, while continuing to deliver the best possible user experience. The key to this is making sure that IT departments have the right tools to quickly tell them what is causing quality and service disruptions so they can fix them quickly,” said Brendan Ittelson, chief technology officer, Zoom.

“Palo Alto Networks ADEM and Zoom’s Quality of Service Subscription together provide IT observability beyond the company walls to help ensure distributed workforces are fully enabled while optimizing IT workflows.”, Ittelson continued.

Benefits of the integration

Palo Alto Networks ADEM integrates with Zoom QSS to identify the root cause of application experience issues.

Palo Alto Networks and Zoom offer a joint solution to help IT: