Immuta Unified Audit Model streamlines the filtering and analysis of audit data

Immuta launches Unified Audit Model for simplified data auditing at scale to meet customers’ security and compliance needs.

UAM enriches Immuta’s Data Security Platform audit capabilities, simplifying and expediting audit data analysis for Immuta’s end users, including Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), audit, and security teams.

Immuta’s Data Security Platform provides a consistent and enriched log view across data access audit events from Immuta’s database integrations. UAM features a unified structure, new API, audit log exporter, and command line interface (CLI) that enables customers to better manage and leverage the large quantity of Immuta’s audit logs for enhanced data security and compliance. It is currently available for customers of Databricks and Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, with plans to expand the services to other platforms imminently.

As data users and volumes grow at unprecedented rates, so does the risk of unwarranted data access and failed compliance. Teams rely on audit data to monitor who is accessing data at which points in time, what policies were enforced, and compliance verification; however, the process is very time-consuming, as teams must manually process log data from different external systems and correlate the logs.

Immuta’s UAM eliminates the need to manually enrich, load, and filter audit data. This accelerates and simplifies the process of pushing consistent audit log structure and metadata across audit events and native integration systems, into storage like Amazon S3, and ultimately to SIEMs like Splunk and Snowflake. As a result, data security teams can easily analyze and filter audit data across a range of events.

“At Immuta, we continue to innovate across the three pillars of our data security platform – discovering, securing, and monitoring data – to meet evolving customer and regulatory demands. When it comes to monitoring, there are significant challenges that need to be addressed due to the usual manual and time-consuming processes involved,” said Steve Touw, CTO, Immuta. “With the release of Immuta UAM, we’re providing teams with the necessary tools to make it easier to audit sensitive data access and usage, and garner the most value from their enriched audit logs produced by Immuta. By simplifying the exportation and analysis of audit data, teams have better visibility into how data has been accessed, protected, used, and manipulated. This is a critical step to achieve comprehensive access management monitoring for our customers.”

Key features and benefits of Immuta’s UAM include: