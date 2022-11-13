Offensive Security partners with Climb Credit to increases access to cybersecurity education

Offensive Security has partnered with Climb Credit to make professional cybersecurity education more affordable and accessible for individuals through a variety of financing options.

There is an ongoing need for cybersecurity experts. According to data from CyberSeek, there are 760,000 cybersecurity job openings in the United States. At the same time, the number of cyberattacks continues to rise at a rate of 32% year over year, according to Check Point Research. A survey from cybersecurity firm Trellix also reveals that 30% of those already working in cybersecurity plan to change careers within the next two years, making the problem of the labor shortage even more acute.

“Organizations are under continuous attack from cybercriminals and desperately need trained professionals. That’s why cybersecurity is such a rapidly growing field with more career opportunities every day,” said Ning Wang, CEO of Offensive Security. “By partnering with Climb Credit, we can make classes and certifications more affordable to IT security professionals who want to expand their skills.”

OffSec learners can apply for Climb financing for their full payment, removing the upfront costs that may discourage enrollment. The Climb loan application process is simple, and all the necessary forms are online. Applying takes less than five minutes to complete, and the majority of funding options are presented immediately. The pre-qualification process does not affect the applicant’s credit until the loan is funded, which enables applicants to review different education financing options and rates. US students interested in learning more about financing options through Climb Credit can visit OffSec’s website.

“Climb’s mission is to make career-related education affordable, accessible, and inclusive. We strive to work with companies like OffSec that provide training that can directly impact career advancement,” said Casey Powers, CEO of Climb Credit. “We help people access career-focused education that would be unavailable without some financial assistance. In fact, 73% of Climb borrowers across all our partners would not have attended their program without Climb financing.”*

Climb Credit provides funding to students with all kinds of financial situations, including those without credit. Climb’s goal is to offer multiple ways to pay for job-related education, including interest-bearing loans and zero-interest options for many programs.