5 Kali Linux tools you should learn how to use

Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution developed by Offensive Security, designed for experienced Linux users who need a customized platform for penetration testing.

Kali Linux also comes with several hundred specialized tools for carrying out penetration testing, security research, computer forensics, reverse engineering, vulnerability management, and red team testing. Here are 5 you should learn how to use.

Aircrack-ng

Aircrack-ng is a complete suite of tools to assess Wi-Fi network security, focusing on:

Monitoring: Packet capture and export of data to text files for further processing by third-party tools

Packet capture and export of data to text files for further processing by third-party tools Attacking: Replay attacks, deauthentication, fake access points and others via packet injection

Replay attacks, deauthentication, fake access points and others via packet injection Testing: Checking WiFi cards and driver capabilities (capture and injection)

Checking WiFi cards and driver capabilities (capture and injection) Cracking: WEP and WPA PSK (WPA 1 and 2)

John the Ripper

John the Ripper is an open-source password security auditing and password recovery tool. Its primary purpose is to detect weak Unix passwords. Besides several crypt(3) password hash types most commonly found on various Unix flavors, supported out of the box are Kerberos/AFS and Windows LM hashes, as well as DES-based tripcodes, plus hundreds of additional hashes and ciphers in “-jumbo” versions.

Lynis

Lynis performs an extensive health scan of your systems to support system hardening and compliance testing. Lynis is open-source and flexible, and used for several different purposes. Typical use cases include:

Security auditing

Compliance testing (e.g. PCI, HIPAA, SOx)

Penetration testing

Vulnerability detection

System hardening

Metasploit

Metasploit is the world’s most used penetration testing framework. A collaboration between the open source community and Rapid7, Metasploit helps security teams do more than just verify vulnerabilities, manage security assessments, and improve security awareness; it empowers and arms defenders to always stay one step (or two) ahead of the game.

For more information about the past, present and future of Metasploit, watch our video with Spencer McIntyre, Lead Security Researcher at Rapid7.

Nmap

Nmap is a free and open-source utility for network discovery and security auditing. Nmap uses raw IP packets in novel ways to determine what hosts are available on the network, what services (application name and version) those hosts are offering, what operating systems (and OS versions) they are running, what type of packet filters/firewalls are in use, and dozens of other characteristics.

More Kali Linux content to check out: