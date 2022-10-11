An introduction to Kali Linux

Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution developed by Offensive Security, designed for experienced Linux users who need a customized platform for penetration testing.

Kali Linux also comes with several hundred specialized tools for carrying out penetration testing, security research, computer forensics, reverse engineering, vulnerability management, and red team testing.

This Help Net Security video is an introduction to what Kali Linux is, how and when it was made, and where you can download it.

If you’re interested in getting more out of your Kali Linux experience, we recently published a list of 5 Kali Linux books you should read this year.