Phosphorus and Redapt join forces to deliver xIoT security to US enterprises

The new Phosphorus and Redapt partnership will see the two companies jointly delivering a new generation of xIoT security solutions in the US to meet growing enterprise demand for xIoT attack surface management and remediation capabilities.

“Enterprises face a growing risk of cyber attacks because of vulnerable IoT and OT endpoints which traditional security companies can’t protect,” said Kal Gajera, Director of North America Channels at Phosphorus.

“These attacks can lead to a full compromise of the corporate network, resulting in data theft, espionage, and even ransomware. Through our new partnership with Redapt, we will work closely with their executive team to deliver our advanced xIoT attack surface management platform to more US enterprises so they can prevent these threats by better securing the myriad of xIoT devices lurking in their networks.”, Gajera continued.

“With Phosphorus as part of our broader security solution and methodology, Redapt is helping enterprises assume a more robust and proactive security posture by protecting their often-overlooked IoT and OT systems from a growing number of cyber threats,” said Nick Sutherland, Senior Director Business Development at Redapt.

“Businesses are more reliant on IoT and OT systems than ever before, but these technologies frequently contain serious security lapses like default passwords, out-of-date firmware, and unpatched vulnerabilities, all of which Phosphorus’s xIoT platform helps to address. With Phosphorus, we can empower our clients to identify and secure devices with privileged accounts and credentials, improve productivity, and reduce IT/OT system intrusion.”, Sutherland added.

Phosphorus’s Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the automated security platform capable of delivering xIoT Attack Surface Management, xIoT Hardening and Remediation, and xIoT Detection and Response across the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices—spanning both new and legacy devices.

This enables large organizations to scale xIoT technologies (which can amount to millions of devices per organization) without having to add any additional employees to secure them.