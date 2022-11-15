Creating a holistic ransomware strategy

Recent scientific research into the psychological effects of a ransomware crisis on both organizations and individuals revealed the deep marks that a ransomware crisis leaves on all those affected. It also shows how their IT and security teams can turn into disarray long after the crisis itself has passed.

Zerto’s 2022 Ransomware Strategy Survey revealed gaps in companies’ data protection and ransomware strategies that they will want to address to reduce their risk of interrupting business operations in the event of a ransomware attack.

In this Help Net Security video, Christopher Rogers, Technology Evangelist at Zerto, illustrates how ransomware can be combated with proper recovery strategies.