Deepwatch partners with ePlus to provide organizations with managed security services

Deepwatch announced that ePlus Technology will begin offering Deepwatch’s managed security solutions as it helps organizations build and implement vital security programs.

“We are excited to partner with ePlus in bringing cybersecurity solutions to more organizations,” said Lori Cornmesser, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Alliances at Deepwatch. “Together, ePlus and Deepwatch’s industry-leading MDR services offer a compelling value proposition to customers and partners. Our unique cloud-based SecOps platform delivers managed cybersecurity solutions that help organizations mitigate risk, automate response, and quickly contain threats.”

ePlus is a leading security technology advisor and integrator with a broad solutions portfolio, strong industry relationships, and an unmatched breadth of engineering talent and expertise. With a focus on customer experience, ePlus’s security team designs and delivers outcome focused, customized cybersecurity programs to mitigate risk, identify business challenges, and create safer digital environments.

“Adding Deepwatch to our security portfolio enables us to better serve our customers’ needs by providing a comprehensive suite of security products and services,” said Lee Waskevich, VP of Security Solutions at ePlus. “We are excited to partner with Deepwatch and look forward to bringing these modern security operations solutions to market together.”

This strategic partnership allows ePlus to offer Deepwatch’s MDR and other services, including:

Managed Detection & Response (MDR), powered by Deepwatch’s advanced cloud-based SecOps platform and dedicated squads of security experts

Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR)

Managed Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR)

Managed Vulnerability Management (VM)

Firewall Management (FW)

Together, Deepwatch and ePlus will deliver organizations’ comprehensive security coverage and outcomes. This collaboration advances both companies’ abilities to provide fast and reliable detection and response to customers, expanding the availability of white glove MDR and security services in the market.