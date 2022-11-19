Data Theorem collaborates with AppOmni to strengthen application security posture management for enterprises

Data Theorem partners with AppOmni to enable organizations to better secure first-party and third-party apps and APIs.

As a result, organizations which build their own applications, leverage third-party SaaS applications, and utilize first- and third-party APIs within their applications will now have a coordinated application security posture management (ASPM) offering.

AppOmni delivers centralized visibility, unmatched data access management, and security controls that integrate seamlessly into any SaaS environment. It protects more than 78 million users across a broad range of SaaS platforms and has secured more than 230 million exposed data records.

AppOmni’s SaaS security management software provides cost savings by speeding up development processes and enabling security and IT teams to secure more of their tech stacks with fewer resources. AppOmni’s customer base comprises both enterprise and mid-market companies, including global leaders in technology, healthcare, telecom, consumer products, banking, finance, and security.

“Security teams need better visibility into their SaaS environments, as well as automated tools to adequately secure their rapidly growing SaaS ecosystems,” said Eric Snyder, VP of Alliances at AppOmni. “I am excited to partner with Data Theorem because our combined offerings deliver both broad and deep security posture management capabilities for applications and APIs that customers depend upon to run their businesses.”

Traditional security tools not developed for cloud services continue to leave gaps in coverage for IT security teams. Now organizations can holistically enforce security and compliance policies across their first-party mobile and web applications, third-party SaaS applications, and the growing number of APIs that blur the lines between first- and third-party applications.

“Adding AppOmni to Data Theorem’s growing partner ecosystem will enable us to help customers with third-party SaaS application security posture management,” said Doug Dooley, Chief Operations Officer at Data Theorem. “With this new integration, we extend our commitment to helping our customers better understand their application security posture management of not only third-party APIs, but also how this capability fits into their overall application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC) tooling efforts.”

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation.

Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.