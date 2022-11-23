Wipro launches cybersecurity consulting offering for businesses across Europe

Wipro has launched a strategic cybersecurity consulting offering in Europe.

The announcement comes on the heels of a series of acquisitions in the consulting space—Edgile, Capco, and Ampion—and is part of the firm’s vision to build a global cybersecurity consulting offering to help clients stay ahead of a dynamic threat and regulatory environment.

“Escalation of cyber threats, compounded by the rapidly changing regulatory environment, is creating brand new challenges for businesses across Europe,” said Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Cybersecurity and Risk Services (CRS) at Wipro Limited.

“Our extensive experience in cybersecurity, global network of cybersecurists, combined with our expanded consulting capabilities, will help clients stay ahead of emerging threats and adapt to a changing regulatory environment with speed and agility. We are thrilled to be bringing this offering to clients in this market at this critical juncture.”, Buffomante continued.

The new consulting capability, offered through Wipro CRS Europe, will expand on Wipro’s existing cybersecurity services and enable clients to tap into Wipro’s full set of capabilities—from strategy and implementation to managed services.

Under this new offering, Wipro consultants located in Europe will work with clients to build tailored strategies and solutions that address the unique challenges in this market. Leveraging Wipro’s extensive global network of more than 9000 cybersecurists, Wipro CRS Europe will help clients realize enhanced scale and speed in implementations.

“Our recent acquisitions in the cybersecurity space, as well as our recent strategic hires in Europe, have created an opportunity for us to rethink how we serve our clients in this market,” said John Hermans, Head of Wipro CRS Europe.

“This launch will bring together our entire set of cyber capabilities under a single umbrella, allowing us to deliver clients a truly end-to-end offering that leads with strategy but delivers on every single aspect of their cybersecurity needs.”, Hermans added.

The new offering will bring all Wipro’s cyber consulting capabilities under one umbrella, CyberTransform, and deliver them to clients alongside the company’s managed services capabilities, CyberShield.

CyberTransform is Wipro’s business-aligned strategy-first approach to cybersecurity transformation. It enables business growth through a business-led approach to solve security, risk, cloud, identity, and compliance challenges on a global scale.

CyberTransform brings together Wipro’s suite of cybersecurity consulting capabilities and delivers clients a truly holistic, 360 approach designed to help them manage cyber threats and build resilient, future-proof businesses.