CyberCube Account Manager Version 4.0 helps underwriters proactively assess their CAT exposure

CyberCube launched Version 4.0 of Account Manager, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed explicitly for single risk (re)insurance underwriters.

Resulting from CyberCube’s continuous analysis of cybersecurity data at a petabyte scale, Account Manager delivers a comprehensive, curated spectrum of impactful signals, analytics, and financial risk quantification to empower underwriters to make consistent, data-driven decisions.

The latest version includes a variety of improvements including new data, usability enhancements, as well as scoring and signal refinements. New financial quantification insights have also been introduced, leveraging CyberCube’s catastrophe loss modeling for single-risk evaluation needs, to help carriers proactively assess their CAT exposure at the point of underwriting.

John Anderson, CyberCube’s Principal Product Manager for Account Manager, said: “For too long, insurance carriers have been relegated to using solutions designed for other purposes to inform their decisions.

“Account Manager Version 4.0 is the next gen solution underwriters have been demanding. It combines many elements including our world class CAT model, attritional and large loss model, proprietary security signals and data, in a highly intuitive and underwriter centric layout. This tool empowers underwriting teams, enabling meaningful guideline setting, and is prime for adoption.”

Mohammad Al Boni, CyberCube’s Lead Data Scientist, said: “We strive to continuously study and analyze our data and analytics, applying several advanced techniques such as multivariate statistical analysis and predictive forecasting. Account Manager Version 4.0 demonstrates the high degree of rigor we apply to ensure we are validating and producing cutting edge analytics.”

Account Manager Version 4.0 is now available and is the latest enhancement to CyberCube’s continuously evolving suite of solutions and services.