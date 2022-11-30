DataVisor enhances fraud and risk platform to strengthen security against potential attacks

DataVisor announced new product enhancements in 2022 that further strengthens its fraud and risk platform with new capabilities for more seamless data integration, detection, automated decisioning, and scalable analysis and investigation.

DataVisor Fraud Platform, together with these enhanced capabilities and its innovative approach using Unsupervised Learning, delivers complete protection in a single, cloud-based SaaS solution. Fraud leaders, business users and data analysts across the organization can now leverage the power of machine learning, advanced decisioning tools and third-party data integrations, in a one-stop platform, without the need to manage multiple vendors and point solution integrations.

“Digital innovation is not just transforming how consumers transact but also how fraudsters leverage technology to identity and exploit exposures to data. The ever-expanding digital footprint necessitates the use of data intelligence and signals from different attack vectors effectively and efficiently. To this effect, the platform approach is at the center of transforming the approach to managing digital fraud and risk,” said Yinglian Xie, Co-founder and CEO at DataVisor. “By enabling flexible integrations with strong orchestration capabilities layered with advanced machine learning in an open, modular platform, DataVisor helps businesses scale as they grow and benefit from unparalleled control and customization for continuous risk assessment across every customer touch point.

“Our success is demonstrated in the expansion of our North America customer base and we are delighted to add customers like Galileo, Neo Financial to our growing list of partners and clients,” said Xie.

Key features that were added in 2022 include:

Data orchestration and enrichment – DataVisor orchestrates numerous data sources with minimal latency and empowers fraud teams and business users to derive actionable insights from holistic data analysis. DataVisor has established several third-party integrations with data providers such as Ekata (a Mastercard company), Equifax, Q6 and others, to enrich fraud signals with additional data inputs, increasing detection accuracy and speed. With DataVisor’s contextual data orchestration, clients are able to realize cost savings by only authenticating users when needed instead of making calls for identity verification for each single user.

Lo-code feature platform – Robust data orchestration and enrichment layer integrates with agile, low-code feature platforms to translate data into actionable fraud attributes for immediate protection. With the most powerful real-time feature platform in the market, fraud professionals and business users alike now can derive valuable signals across multiple levels of entity relationships across large volumes of data points without any IT support and without the need for coding. Pre-built feature packages, based on DataVisor’s deep fraud expertise, are optimized for specific fraud types and scenarios and reduce time spent manually building features from scratch for rules and ML models, accelerating the response to new fraud attacks.

Device and behavioral intelligence – DataVisor’s dEdge is the only native device intelligence solution that is fully integrated with a fraud platform. Working seamlessly with the fraud platform, it not only identifies sophisticated attack techniques such as emulators, botnets, rooted and hooked devices but also captures a wide variety of behavior intelligence signals such as copy and paste, typing speed, abnormal mouse and user behaviors. The integrated device and user behavioral signals bring edge computing capabilities to the platform lowering overall cloud computing costs for businesses.

Flexible closed feedback loop – DataVisor’s case management capabilities enable fraud analysts and investigators to visualize linkages among connected fraud incidents while making bulk decisions with higher accuracy, significantly increasing operational efficiency. It supports embedding third-party web pages, internal UIs, or Maps, so analysts can gather all information in one place for fast investigation. The investigation decision is fed back in realtime for future auto decisioning and system monitoring. Automatic Model Retraining and Rule Tuning also reduce labor and costs while minimizing human error, and the quick deployment of new, more effective models maximizes ROI.

DataVisor’s Fraud and Risk Platform is a proven, production-ready solution that can be easily integrated with existing systems for immediate response to potential attacks, minimizing the fraud losses while delivering immediate ROI.

DataVisor protects more than 4.2 billion accounts worldwide for many of the largest and most successful global enterprises.