Here’s the deal: Uptycs for all of 2023 for $1

Customers are shifting their cybersecurity up with Uptycs. Now, for only a buck, you can shift up, too:
- Automate security and connect insights across your enterprise—cloud, data centers, containers, and workforce
- Reduce MTTD and MTTR to breaches and attacks by eliminating tool, team, and infrastructure silos
- Make better risk decisions about vulnerabilities and threats through an SQL-powered data lake—your Uptycs Detection Cloud
Using one UI and data model, Uptycs ties together threat activity as it traverses on-prem and cloud boundaries. This gives you a more cohesive enterprise-wide security posture.
Each Uptycs capability on its own is world-class and together they’re a force multiplier for reducing operating costs, deployment times, and security failures.
Uptycs for all of 2023 for $1
Comprehensive cloud security coverage—CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, KSPM, CDR, and CI/CD image and registry scanning. Get instant coverage with agentless workload scanning, then add continuous runtime security with the Uptycs sensor.
Enterprise customer support is included. Choose any combo of a minimum of 100 to a maximum of 1,000 eligible assets.
On-prem assets:
- Productivity endpoints
- Servers and virtual machines
- Unmanaged Kubernetes nodes
Cloud assets from up to four AWS accounts:
- Amazon EC2s
- Amazon EKS and ECS nodes
- Amazon Fargate tasks
Hurry — this offer ends Dec. 31, 2022.