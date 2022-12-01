Viral Nation launches VN Secure to empower companies to monitor social media activity

Viral Nation launches VN Secure, an AI-powered solution for screening social media conduct across major platforms and all media types to help companies mitigate reputation risk and potential brand crises.

Built for medium-to-large enterprises and public sector organizations, VN Secure enables marketing, communications, HR and legal teams, among others, to screen and monitor social media activity of brand advocates, sponsored influencers, executives and employees, to ensure online behavior is aligned with core values.

The meteoric rise of the social media economy, has brought with it greater demand for responsible engagement and conduct across proliferating social media platforms. Yet, because this challenge is so new for organizations, the technologies that currently exist barely scratch the surface of what’s necessary to truly protect customers and brands alike.

“As if an ongoing pandemic, economic volatility, and recession fears were not challenging enough, leaders across all industries are currently facing another imminent threat: Anyone connected to an organization represents a real and serious risk to brand reputation via social media at any given moment,” said Viral Nation Co-founder and CEO Joe Gagliese. “Frustratingly, the manual social media screening processes they’ve been using up to now are inconsistent, expensive, time-consuming, and highly susceptible to unconscious bias. This is why I am thrilled that today, Viral Nation has launched the most advanced solution in the marketplace to tackle this mounting issue in a compliant, efficient and highly scalable manner.”

Key features of the VN Secure platform include:

A customizable social media background check that allows users to adjust tolerance levels and flagging criteria, which includes instances of profanity, intolerance and hate speech, violence, graphic or sexually suggestive content, illegal or regulated substances, specific industry regulations and more. This ensures that an organization’s screening process is completely aligned to brand guidelines.

Full historical analysis and reporting for publicly available data across all major social platforms — including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Google News, and Twitter — going as far back as the user’s first social media post.

AI-powered analysis of all social media text, images, and transcribed video, as well as tagged posts and comments. Text categories, sentiment and emotion analysis are available in 13 different languages and VN Secure is currently the only screening platform in the market that offers video, image, and text analysis.

Analysis and reporting that can extend to monitor future activity to provide users with ongoing visibility into real-time compliance risks as they emerge.

Contextualized screening capabilities beyond single-touch flagging that allow for pick up on phrases and sentences, extreme threats, bullying, self harm and a number of other important categories.

A moderation feature that automatically flags and deletes language posted on any public social media page that goes against custom tolerances.

The launch of VN Secure comes on the heels of Viral Nation’s initial funding round of $250 million CDN ($198 million USD) from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries and Maverix Private Equity to accelerate the public release of SaaS technologies and novel AI-powered solutions.

Viral Nation is a recent winner of the Enterprise Fast 15 award as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program, ranking 5th on the list, which recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies in Canada by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation.The global social media technology company is also ranked one of the highest revenue-growth companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for 2022.