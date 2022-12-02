PlainID partners with Dremio to strengthen data security for organizations

PlainID and Dremio partnership enables Dremio clients to leverage PlainID’s central access control platform to manage and control access to data via Dremio, allowing for advanced access controls as part of their overall data security strategy.

The Dremio open data lakehouse delivers all of the data management, data governance, and analytic capabilities typically associated with the data warehouse directly on data lake storage.

Dremio simplifies data architectures and enables self-service Business Intelligence and ad hoc SQL queries for a wide range of technical and non-technical data consumers. Rapid growth of cloud data lakes, as well as migration of data and analytic workloads to the cloud, has contributed to growing pressure on enterprise security.

PlainID protects that data by externalizing authorization and centralizing its management through its PlainID Authorization Platform and PlainID Authorizers.

“With the threat of data infiltration, theft, and cyberattacks, an extra layer of protection for our heavily regulated customers’ data is key,” said Roger Frey, VP, Technology Alliances, Dremio.

“PlainID made this process easy to implement and ready to utilize quickly. PlainID helps us orchestrate policies and leverage policy-based access control to maintain visibility, consistency, and standardization of authorization. Centralized management of policies helps us strengthen data security by granular and flexible control on how digital identities access data.”, Frey continued.

PlainID orchestrates policy-based access control for Dremio by enabling granular control and visibility of the data ecosystem with centralized policies that create, enforce, and manage, including workflow approvals for policy updates.

“Data lakehouse security is top of mind for many security professionals as they navigate data access for their workforce and customers,” said Gal Helemski, CTO and co-founder of PlainID.

“By implementing controls that allow authorized users to access and modify digital assets, we can ensure unauthorized users are blocked from compromising them. With PlainID’s centrally managed authorization platform and Dremio’s self-service analytics capabilities, all types of identities can access data for insights securely.” Helemski added.