Resecurity partners with Totalsec to increase its presence in the Mexican cybersecurity market

In August 2022, the United States and Mexico held the first dialogue between the two North American nations regarding the U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities.

Both countries met in August 2022 to advance their cooperation in cybersecurity and their commitment to an open, interoperable, secure, and reliable internet and stable cyberspace. Moreover, they hope to tighten their association through numerous initiatives, including sharing cyber threat information, which is fundamental at the Nation-State level.

Resecurity, with its main headquarter in the U.S. and Totalsec based in Mexico, have partnered to bring Resecurity’s market-leading threat intelligence platform to Totalsec customers. By partnering with Totalsec, Resecurity will have access to a large customer base in Mexico while leveraging Totalsec’s cyber expertise.

“To increase our presence in the Mexican cybersecurity market, we have established an alliance with leading Mexican cybersecurity company, Totalsec. Leveraging Totalsec’s experience and knowledge of the Mexican market will allow Resecurity to bring its industry-leading solutions to Mexico. Enabling Totalsec’s customers in Mexico to have access to Resecurity’s cyber threat intelligence solution will greatly improve their cybersecurity posture both individually and in the country and market. Based on the recent joint U.S.-Mexico dialogue on the security framework, Resecurity and Totalsec will only strengthen the partnership between the neighboring nations for years to come,” expressed Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

Echoing Yoo’s sentiments, Totalsec’s head of cybersecurity, Omar Garcia, and CEO, Francisco Sandoval, put forward: “The partnership with Resecurity brings industry- leading cyber threat intelligence to the Mexican market. Our partnership is a great example of U.S.-Mexico cooperation in cybersecurity. I am hopeful that the cooperation between the nations and our organizations will continue for years to come and result in a safer Internet for the citizens of both nations.”

Cyber threat intelligence is a critical aspect of cybersecurity, as it can help governments and organizations anticipate threats and investigate cybercrimes already committed. Mexico remains a target for threat actors worldwide, given its importance in global supply chains, particularly as a supplier to the rest of North America. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Mexico experienced around 800 million cyber-attack attempts, costing the Mexican economy up to US$7.7 billion.