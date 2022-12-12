Verimatrix unveils VCAS monitoring in the cloud to accelerate incident detection

Verimatrix has made available its latest cloud-based content protection monitoring capabilities through its Video Content Authority System (VCAS). These newest additions to the Verimatrix VCAS solution bring the option of cloud-enabled monitoring capabilities to the on-premises Verimatrix customers of today and tomorrow.

A mix of cloud-based technologies that offers the video content industry everywhere-access to subscriber experiences and trends, the latest Verimatrix VCAS monitoring is available to current and prospective clients – prioritizing the need to mix intelligence with revenue preservation and ease of use amid today’s ever-increasing threat of bad actors. It also helps maximize performance and minimize delivery latency.

“As one of the industry’s most trusted and long-serving video content security solution providers, Verimatrix is pleased to provide added value for our current and future VCAS customers who look to us for unrivaled user experiences as well as proven revenue protection for movies, live sports, and other high-value entertainment,” said Andrew Bear, VP of VCAS Business at Verimatrix.

“VCAS continues to innovate, and our latest release delivers next-generation cloud monitoring services expected from today’s most-discerning customers,” Bear continued.

New Dashboards include: