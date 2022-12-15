Anand Akela joins Acalvio as CMO

As Acalvio Technologies CMO, Anand Akela will play an integral role in driving the company’s marketing strategy as the company expands into identity threat detection and response (ITDR). With 20 years of marketing experience, Akela has an outstanding track record of successful go-to-market strategy, product marketing, product launches, sales enablement and marketing campaigns.

“Anand’s GTM strategy and marketing expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our position as leaders in Cyber Deception, Advanced Threat Defense and Identity Threat Detection and Response categories,” said Ram Varadarajan, CEO of Acalvio Technologies.

“With Anand’s deep experience in product marketing working with leading technology brands, Acalvio is well-positioned to accelerate into the next stage of growth,” Varadarajan added.

Prior to joining Acalvio, Akela was the vice president of marketing at Nutanix, leading their solution marketing, go-to-market and marketing campaigns strategy. Akela has also led various product marketing teams at Tricentis, CA Technologies, AppDynamics, Oracle and HP.

Akela has an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a B.S. in Computer Science from Pune University.

“With growing demand for cyber deception technology and its unique role in combating a sophisticated threat landscape, it’s a pivotal time for Acalvio and I look forward to building on that momentum,” said Akela.

“Acalvio is on the cutting edge of cyber deception, and I am excited to join the company as it launches impactful ITDR solutions,” Akela continued.

In 2021, the Product Marketing Alliance named Akela as a top 100 product marketing influencer. Akela serves on the board of TiE Silicon Valley, a nonprofit with a goal to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking and education.

He is active in the Silicon Valley entrepreneurial ecosystem and is an advisor to early stage venture fund, Z21 Ventures.