Skybox Security appoints Corey Williams as CMO

Corey Williams will leverage his extensive cybersecurity background to lead Skybox Security’s core marketing strategy and accelerate market growth. The seasoned marketing executive brings 25 years of experience leading initiatives for high-growth B2B companies.

Before joining Skybox, Williams was the head of Identity Security Marketing for CyberArk, where he led the effort to establish the identity security category and reposition CyberArk as the leader in Identity Security.

Additionally, he served as the vice president of marketing for Idaptive, an identity-as-a-service company spun out of Centrify and later acquired by CyberArk. Williams also served as a product and marketing executive for Centrify, leading the effort to establish the Zero Trust Security category and helping grow revenue and customer adoption by over 1000% before being acquired by Thoma Bravo.

“Corey has a proven track record creating categories for growth and a deep appreciation and understanding of the cybersecurity space,” said Skybox Security CEO Gidi Cohen.

“His years of marketing leadership experience across numerous cybersecurity industry leaders will strengthen our team as we accelerate our growth in the security posture management arena,” Cohen added.

Williams joins the Skybox team at a dynamic time for the company, which recently announced the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for Security Policy and Vulnerability Management. Known as Skybox Cloud Edition, the platform capitalizes on the speed, scale, innovation, and productivity benefits powered by the cloud to propel global customers into the next era of proactive cybersecurity.

“The Skybox team is doing critical work across proactive Security Posture Management and comprehensive Exposure Management to help companies identify, prioritize, and eliminate security gaps,” said Williams.

“Traditional approaches to managing the enterprise attack surface have proven no longer sufficient. I am thrilled to join a company dedicated to giving customers the tools to go far beyond traditional scan-and-patch methods to have the confidence to operate in today’s uncertain world,” Williams continued.