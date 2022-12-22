Adversarial risk in the age of ransomware

Éireann Leverett, Technology and Risk Entrepreneur, makes audience think about ransomware risks from more that one perspective, and that includes the perspective of the threat actors. He also lays out the many interesting results of an analysis of a decade of known ransomware attacks and paid ransoms.

This video was recorded at IRISSCON 2022, an annual conference organized by IRISSCERT. The all-day event focuses on providing attendees with an overview of the current cyber threats facing businesses in Ireland and what they can do to help deal with those threats.