Box for Salesforce updates help businesses secure work from anywhere

Box has released new enhancements to the Box for Salesforce integration on Salesforce AppExchange, that helps businesses connect teams to their content so they can work securely from anywhere.

“With hundreds of apps used in the average enterprise, we know that customers want integrated experiences so they can easily and securely access their content from the apps they use every day to get work done,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box.

“Building on our existing partnership, today we are deepening our integration with Salesforce to make it even easier for our customers to use our platforms together. There is a lot more innovation to come so you can expect to see more developments soon,” Dugatkin continued.

Thousands of joint customers, including Principal Financial, NYCERS, Delta Wealth Advisors, and Talend, already leverage Box with Salesforce and Slack to power the way they work in the cloud. Additionally, businesses are also harnessing the power of Box Sign to seamlessly execute documents in the cloud.

Box announced the following new updates to its integration with Salesforce:

Improved Salesforce federated search, which makes it easier for customers to find the Box content they need in Salesforce when they need it.

Enhanced custom folder structures, which allow organizations to save time on manual, repetitive tasks by logically mapping Box folders to objects and records in Salesforce.

Updated Box install wizard, which helps customers get started and deployed faster by streamlining the Box install flow in Salesforce.

With this enhancements, customers can easily access and work with their Box content directly from Salesforce. For example: