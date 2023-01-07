Trend Micro establishes new subsidiary for 5G cybersecurity

Trend Micro has established CTOne, a new Trend Micro subsidiary focused on advancing 5G network security and beyond.

The group’s intellectual capital and leadership come from Trend Micro’s culture of innovation and is the latest incubation project to launch as a standalone business.

“Trend Micro has been at the forefront of network transformations for over three decades. The 5G network technology has enabled new capabilities and applications requiring new cybersecurity infrastructure. With our foresight and over six years of dedicated research into network technology, we are confident that CTOne will safeguard organizations in all 5G network environments,” said Eva Chen, CEO of Trend Micro.

Organizations need to integrate resources to combat emerging threats in the private 5G networks more effectively. By pre-deploying a security net, CTOne strengthens the digital resilience of vertical application fields and provides security for landing applications in private 5G network environments and achieving comprehensive protection from network to endpoint.

Low latency, large bandwidth, and high-density capabilities have accelerated many organizations to adopt private 5G networks. According to a Grand View Research report, the global private 5G network market size was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 49% in the next year.

Private 5G networks are usually considered the most secure wireless communications standard. However, with the widely used Open Radio Access (O-RAN) structure, the proliferation of cloud networks, open-source software, and the variety of IoT devices, the 5G environment faces more cyber threats than ever.

“Safety today doesn’t guarantee Safety tomorrow. While the communications technology market is booming, business operations are facing exposure to more complex risks. CTOne enables enterprises to secure private 5G networks against potential cyberattacks and build a high-quality industrial application ecosystem. In the future, we will collaborate with partners to maximize the advantages of private 5G with comprehensive security solutions,” said Jason Huang, CEO of CTOne.

In addition to private 5G network end-to-end security solutions, CTOne is also developing O-RAN and edge computing security solutions to assist enterprises in mitigating cyber risk when deploying related technologies.