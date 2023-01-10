Appgate appoints Leo Taddeo as CEO and President

Appgate has unveiled that its board of directors has appointed Leo Taddeo as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and President, effective January 4, 2023.

With 25 years of executive federal and commercial experience, Taddeo had been serving as Appgate’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and head of its Federal and Threat Advisory divisions.

Prior to joining Appgate, Taddeo was the CISO and President of Cyxtera Federal Group. He was the former Special Agent in Charge of the Special Operations/Cyber Division of the FBI‘s New York Office.

In this role, he directed over 400 special agents and professional support personnel conducting cyber investigations, surveillance operations, information technology support and crisis management.

“I’m proud to continue to work with an amazing global team that has built a world-class portfolio comprising our Zero Trust platform powered by an industry-leading Zero Trust Network Access solution, Appgate SDP, plus a suite of risk-based authentication, digital threat protection and threat advisory solutions and services,” said Taddeo.

“As federal agencies and commercial enterprises turn to Zero Trust technologies to face unprecedented cybersecurity challenges, I believe Appgate is in a strong position to enable and accelerate that important transition,” Taddeo continued.

Taddeo received a B.S. in Applied Physics in 1987 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He then served as a tank officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following this service, Taddeo earned a J.D. from St. John’s University. Taddeo is also a graduate of the CISO Executive Program at Carnegie Mellon University.

“Leo’s extensive, specialized cybersecurity industry experience makes him uniquely qualified to steer visionary growth strategies that will continue to drive Appgate’s recognized market leadership in Zero Trust access, fraud prevention and threat advisory services,” said Manny Medina, Executive Chairman of Appgate.

“On a personal note, I’ve worked with Leo for many years and am confident in his ability to lead Appgate into its next chapter of success,” Medina concluded.