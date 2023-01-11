Simeio acquires PMG to protect digital identities

Simeio’s acquisition of PathMaker Group (PMG) is a key strategic move that complements Simeio’s organic strategy of expanding into new industries and talent pools and adding new capabilities around identity orchestration and automation.

The acquisition also strengthens Simeio’s presence in the utilities, travel, and logistics industries and further expands Simeio’s North American presence with its service delivery capabilities across the United States & Canada.

PMG’s proven competence in blending technology and services has earned the trust of leading global businesses facing complex identity management, governance, risk, and compliance challenges.

Simeio will leverage PMG’s two decades of experience in identity governance to implement and assess identity programs to enhance enterprise security and risk programs.

By integrating PMG’s partner ecosystem, Simeio is adding identity technologies like SailPoint, IBM, and Thycotic to its solutions portfolio and is strengthening its ability to provide optimum support to its clients.

“I am thrilled to welcome the PMG team to the Simeio family to be part of the exceptional growth culture we have established,” said Chris Schueler, CEO of Simeio.

“This acquisition solidifies our commitment to integrate future-ready technologies to protect and secure identities. I am very confident in the unmatched identity security services that our clients can take advantage of as a result of this acquisition,” Schueler continued.

Simeio is enhancing its proprietary identity orchestration platform, Simeio IO, by incorporating PathMaker Group’s proprietary “IAM MAP” assessment process and methodology into the platform. This addition will enable enterprises to continuously measure and assess the maturity of their identity programs.

Simeio’s managed identity security services delivered through Simeio IO will also be accessible to PMG’s clients. The enhanced Simeio IO platform provides clients with broader capabilities for identity security operations and intelligence with complete IAM program visibility.

Simeio and PMG’s clients can now scale their security and risk posture by leveraging the combined competencies in consulting and identity orchestration resulting from the acquisition.

Speaking about the development, Keith Squires, President & CEO of PathMaker Group, said, “We are very excited to join forces with Simeio. Since 2003, PMG has been working toward the same noble mission to protect digital identities while providing our employees with a strong, values-based culture. Our depth of IAM expertise, combined with the global delivery capabilities of Simeio, will enable us to scale and serve our clients in new and better ways and create amazing new growth opportunities for our team.”

Simeio was advised by Piper Sandler & Co., with Sidley Austin LLP acting as legal counsel.