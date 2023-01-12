Censinet raises $9 million to improve security for healthcare organizations

Censinet has raised $9 million in funding led by MemorialCare Innovation Fund including Rex Health Ventures and Ballad Ventures, bringing the Company’s total funding to more than $22 million.

Existing investors LRVHealth, HLM Venture Partners, Schooner Capital, Excelerate Health Ventures, and Cedars Sinai, participated in the round as well.

“Censinet’s mission is to take the risk out of healthcare,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO at Censinet.

“With the number of breaches escalating and ransomware now a direct threat to patient safety, the need for the healthcare industry to transform cyber risk management has never been more urgent. Censinet’s unique risk exchange enables providers, payers, and vendors to collaboratively manage third party and enterprise risk, continuously improving risk posture in real-time and strengthening cybersecurity across all healthcare organizations,” Gaudet continued.

Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps is the HIPAA-secure risk exchange that enables healthcare organizations to share and manage risk data to strengthen cybersecurity. With close to 40 customers across health systems, health plans, and vendors, and 100% ARR growth year-over-year through Q3 2022, the company is undergoing record growth and has never lost a customer.

This new funding round is earmarked for continued investment in sales and marketing, product development, and customer success to rapidly expand Censinet’s customer base; drive ACV expansion through new product modules and capabilities; and expand our core offering into adjacent markets and verticals.

“Healthcare is under siege from bad actors, with patient safety and care operations directly in the crosshairs,” said Caleb Winder, Managing Director, MemorialCare Innovation Fund.

“With hospitals and health systems facing narrowing margins and an acute talent shortage, Censinet has cracked the code on cyber risk management, delivering an affordable, fully automated solution that rapidly force-multiplies productivity and successfully brings providers, payers, and vendors together on a collaborative risk exchange to share cyber risk data. Our investment enables Censinet to scale that information exchange and to bring its offering to more industry participants, strengthening cybersecurity and safeguarding patient care for the long run,” Winder continued.

“The Censinet network collaborative is designed to protect patient safety by reducing risks associated with cybersecurity and operational threats,” said Anita Watkins, Managing Director at Rex Health Ventures.

“Our investment in Censinet is driven by its experienced team, its proven track record working with global health organizations and its esteemed partner network,” Watkins continued.

“The company’s two-sided network approach for third-party risk assessment is invaluable – to our information technology teams and team members throughout the health system, to our third-party vendors and, most importantly, to the patients and community we serve,” said Pam Austin, chief information officer for Ballad Health & senior IT advisor for Ballad Ventures.

“The collaboration, automation and risk mitigation made possible through Censinet are tremendous, and we’re excited to work with this platform going forward to bolster our internal efficiencies, lessen threats and, ultimately, create a safer, more conducive environment for our patients,” Austin added.

The company’s flagship offering Censinet RiskOps delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows, processes, and insights. With a Digital Risk Catalog of over 34,000 vendors and products, automated corrective action plans, real-time portfolio management, and Board-ready reporting with actionable insights, Censinet customers manage and mitigate third-party risk across the entire vendor and product lifecycle with assessment completion time of less than 10 days, the industry’s fastest solution.

The company recently announced a landmark initiative, The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, co-sponsored by the American Hospital Association and KLAS Research, to establish and validate benchmarks across cybersecurity program KPIs as well as program coverage of NIST Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF) and HHS Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP).