Onapsis and Wipro help enterprises secure their SAP applications

Onapsis has formed a strategic collaboration with Wipro to drive digital transformation and business growth for customers.

Enterprises embarking on their digital transformation journey are often faced with a complex SAP landscape and a limited understanding of how to secure these applications. As a result, they often overlook the need for SAP security, leaving their business applications vulnerable and unprotected, ultimately impeding their digital transformation efforts.

With more than 300 successful exploits for every 1,500 attempted attacks on unsecured SAP instances, prioritizing the security of these systems has never been more crucial.

The new collaboration between Onapsis and Wipro helps customers overcome this roadblock by ensuring their digital transformation projects are moving securely and providing them with easy patch and vulnerability prioritization once their journey is complete.

“Enterprises are struggling to secure their SAP applications, often because they don’t know where or how to start,” said Rocco Donnino, SVP of Global Strategic Alliances and Channels at Onapsis.

“Wipro’s leading professional services integrated with Onapsis’ industry-first, business-critical application security solutions will enable us to extend our solutions to more customers worldwide and help them drive digital transformation at the speed of business growth,” Donnino continued.

Onapsis’ suite of business application security solutions and powerful threat intelligence, coupled with Wipro’s professional services and global reach, will empower customers to understand and mitigate risks to the applications that power their business.

Through Wipro’s strong multinational presence, Onapsis will continue expanding its market reach in regions across the globe, particularly in Europe, the United States, and Asia Pacific.

“Many organizations are so eager to start their digital transformation projects that SAP security becomes an afterthought. Yet in doing so, they are compromising the speed and efficiency of their projects,” said Tony Buffomante, SVP, Global Head of Cybersecurity & Risk Services (CRS) at Wipro Limited.

“We’re thrilled to add Onapsis to our growing ecosystem of cybersecurity relationships and assist more companies that have put their digital transformation initiatives on pause due to a lack of SAP security,” Buffomante added.

Saugat Sindhu, Senior Partner and Global Head, Strategy & Risk Practice, CRS at Wipro Limited, added: “As Onapsis’ partner and customer, we are confident that our mission-critical business applications are protected amid the evolving cyber threat landscape. This collaboration will provide our mutual customers with an equal level of confidence and assurance.”