DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager unifies CA-agnostic certificate management

DigiCert has released DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager, a digital trust solution unifying CA-agnostic certificate management and public key infrastructure (PKI) services.

Trust Lifecycle Manager integrates with DigiCert’s public trust issuance for a full-stack solution governing seamless management of corporate digital trust infrastructure.

Organizations that prioritize a unified digital trust strategy add to their top line and protect their bottom line. At the top line, digital trust accelerates customer acquisition, improves employee productivity and drives digital innovation.

At the bottom line, it reduces risk of outages of mission-critical applications, the attack surface area for breaches and customer churn due to loss of trust. The 2022 State of Digital Trust Survey revealed the cost of poor security practices, finding that almost half of consumers have stopped doing business with a company after losing confidence in its digital trust competency.

“In an always-on, digitally connected world, to ensure digital trust, connections cannot be disrupted, terminated or altered without consequence,” said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director for IDC.

“Centralizing certificate management improves visibility into the certificate landscape and provides a basis for automation, which is instrumental in keeping business systems connected and running securely and efficiently,” Glenn added.

Added Deepika Chauhan, DigiCert’s Chief Product Officer, “DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager is setting a new standard for managing trust within an organization’s ever-expanding digital footprint. Customers can centralize management of their entire digital certificate and PKI assets in a unified, flexible architecture that seamlessly integrates with existing business processes and systems.”

Trust Lifecycle Manager brings together:

Certificate lifecycle management, streamlining IT operations with certificate discovery, management, notification, automation and integration.

PKI services, streamlining identity and authentication with private certificate issuance for users, devices, servers and other IT resources, and management of the CA hierarchy.

This unified management of a company’s digital trust fabric delivers:

A full-stack solution in a single pane of glass that offers superior performance, handling and automation, with single vendor accountability.

Certificate profiles and tools facilitating self-service issuance.

Flexibility for cloud, on-premises or hybrid models, enabling companies to manage their PKI use cases according to their security policy preferences.

Centralized visibility and control over a company’s certificate landscape, reducing risk of business disruption and securing identity and access across the organization.

Deep integration into user and enterprise technologies, supporting existing business systems and processes.



Trust Lifecycle Manager is generally available now as part of the DigiCert ONE platform.